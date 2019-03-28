Priyanka Chopra says getting married ''really made [her] think'' about what she wants to achieve in her life.

The 36-year-old actress tied the knot with Jonas Brothers star Nick Jonas, 26, at the end of last year, and she's said becoming a married woman has been life changing for her in more ways than one, as she's now trying to decide what the ''next phase'' in her life is going to be.

She said: ''I feel like right now, where I am is, I'm in my mid-30s and I'm trying to figure out where I go next, what I do next, what's the next phase in my life. I guess getting married really made me think about what the next chapter is.''

The 'Quantico' star also admitted getting married was ''scary s**t'', but says that once she and Nick found their ''groove'' as husband and wife, there was a ''sense of calm'' between them.

Speaking in a YouTube special entitled 'If I Could Tell You One Thing', Priyanka added: ''It's scary s**t, man, getting married. I, in fact, initially felt a little more stressed about the fact that I'm a wife and I have to do everything right, and I think ... once we found our groove, I realised that the beauty of being married is you can be completely who you are and the other person loves you, and that's like ... there's a sense of calm.''

During the special video, the 'Baywatch' actress embarked on a journey to collect wisdom from some inspirational women including the likes of Olympian Simone Biles, comedian Awkwafina and legendary fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.

Priyanka's wedding comments come after she recently joked she is a ''terrible wife'' to Nick, because she can't cook.

She said: ''I can't cook. And I told him that when he proposed. I was like, 'Listen, you're from a good southern home, you're used to your mom making you amazing food. You're not marrying that girl.' I cannot cook. I can make eggs, also sporadically, maybe at night.

''I'm a terrible, terrible wife in that sense, but the most amazing thing when I told him that, 'Babe, I can't cook and I hope you know that,' he said, 'It's alright babe, neither can I.' But you don't hear that from guys! They're usually like, 'It's OK, baby.' And he was like, 'I can't either!''