Priyanka Chopra says saris make her feel beautiful because she was always mesmerised by her mother's style growing up.

The 36-year-old actress is one of the most stylish women in the world and the 'Quantico' star has now revealed that her ''favourite'' item of clothing is a traditional Indian sari because as a child she would watch her mother Madhu Chopra wear ''beautiful'' creations made of French chiffon, unlike many traditional saris.

Priyanka - who was born Jamshedpur in India - said: ''Saris are my favourite. My problem is when it comes to Indian fashion, there are always these shiny, sequined, over-the-top Christmas-tree outfits. Those are not the saris I wear. I grew up with my mother wearing saris to the hospital, as a doctor. She'd wear these beautiful ones made of French chiffon, with a bindi over here and the nape of her neck would smell like Dior's Poison.

''That, to me, was a modern woman. And that's what I want to show the world. Indian designers make such incredible clothes that are inspired from beautiful embroidery and patterns.''

Priyanka also opened up about how she has learned to embrace her curvy figure as she has gotten older.

The 'Baywatch' star wasn't always comfortable with her hour-glass figure in her 20s but she now realises that she is blessed to have a body like hers.

She said: ''I'm a very curvy woman. I like my curves. I embrace them. It took me the second half of my 20s to understand this, but I would love for people to understand it from me saying it as well.''

Priyanka - who is married to Nick Jonas - has lots of ambitions left to fulfil in her life and she hopes that when she looks back on her career her ''existence'' will mean something.

She told InStyle magazine: ''I want to change the world a little bit. My big endgame is creating a formidable career and legacy for myself, but at the same time I want to have moved something.

''I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, 'Yeah, that was my mum.' ''