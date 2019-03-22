Priyanka Chopra has admitted she enjoys ''sexting'' with her husband Nick Jonas when they have some time apart.
Priyanka Chopra enjoys ''sexting'' her husband Nick Jonas when they have some time apart.
The 36-year-old actress married her 26-year-old beau in December last year, and she revealed the loved-up couple like to share racy snaps with each other to keep the spark alive when their work keeps them away from each other.
Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', she was asked by the host if she believed ''in sexting or FaceTime sex during long stints apart'', and she immediately replied: ''For sure.''
Priyanka also admitted she has helped her husband with his ''manscaping'', but explained it was just the back of his head.
She said: ''No - once, I did once. Just his fade, back there.''
The star was later grilled on the pair's wedding, and she was asked to choose which of Nick's famous brothers got them the best gift to celebrate their special day.
She added: ''Well the good thing is, Kevin got us hundreds of bottles of wine, and Joe got us an amazing fridge which looks like a car to put it all in.''
Meanwhile, Priyanka previously revealed the key to a long-lasting relationship is ''trust'' and ''respect''.
She said: ''Truly this is what worked for me, he has to be someone who respects you. By that, I don't mean makes coffee for you, not that. But someone who respects the hard work you put into your life.
''Who respects that if his work is important, so is yours. Or if he makes choices that are important to him, so is your opinion. That's respect, and that's incredible to have.''
The 'Quantico' star - who is an investor in dating app Bumble India - advised that women should never ''settle for less than that''.
She concluded: ''Then everything is so easy because you give each other credit for your intelligence, you give each other the benefit of the doubt because you trust each other. There's so much that comes out of that. I think don't settle for less than that.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making...
Dusty is a super swift cropduster whose horsepower would be a force to be reckoned...
Dusty may be a super speedy cropdusting aircraft but there's a reason why he spends...