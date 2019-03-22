Priyanka Chopra enjoys ''sexting'' her husband Nick Jonas when they have some time apart.

The 36-year-old actress married her 26-year-old beau in December last year, and she revealed the loved-up couple like to share racy snaps with each other to keep the spark alive when their work keeps them away from each other.

Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', she was asked by the host if she believed ''in sexting or FaceTime sex during long stints apart'', and she immediately replied: ''For sure.''

Priyanka also admitted she has helped her husband with his ''manscaping'', but explained it was just the back of his head.

She said: ''No - once, I did once. Just his fade, back there.''

The star was later grilled on the pair's wedding, and she was asked to choose which of Nick's famous brothers got them the best gift to celebrate their special day.

She added: ''Well the good thing is, Kevin got us hundreds of bottles of wine, and Joe got us an amazing fridge which looks like a car to put it all in.''

Meanwhile, Priyanka previously revealed the key to a long-lasting relationship is ''trust'' and ''respect''.

She said: ''Truly this is what worked for me, he has to be someone who respects you. By that, I don't mean makes coffee for you, not that. But someone who respects the hard work you put into your life.

''Who respects that if his work is important, so is yours. Or if he makes choices that are important to him, so is your opinion. That's respect, and that's incredible to have.''

The 'Quantico' star - who is an investor in dating app Bumble India - advised that women should never ''settle for less than that''.

She concluded: ''Then everything is so easy because you give each other credit for your intelligence, you give each other the benefit of the doubt because you trust each other. There's so much that comes out of that. I think don't settle for less than that.''