Priyanka Chopra Jonas ''definitely wants'' to start a family with her husband Nick Jonas.

The 'Quantico' star tied the knot with the Jonas Brothers musician in December 2018, and has said that whilst she's having a ''really packed'' year with work commitments, she does want to settle down and have children soon.

When asked about starting a family, she said: ''Right now, this year's really packed for me in terms of the work that I'm doing and the work that I've taken on. But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I'm hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it'll happen.''

Currently, Nick is the only member of the Jonas Brothers to not have children, as oldest sibling Kevin Jonas has daughters Alena, six, and Valentina, three, with his wife Danielle, and Joe Jonas' spouse Sophie Turner is currently pregnant with their first child.

And whilst Priyanka, 37, is too busy to start a family just yet, she always makes sure there's space in her schedule to spend quality time with her 27-year-old husband.

Speaking to the May issue of Tatler magazine, she added: ''We don't go more than two/three weeks without seeing each other. That's a rule. It's too hard otherwise, and you've got to work on the relationship, to prioritise it.''

Priyanka's comments come after she recently gushed over the support the 'Sucker' hitmaker gives her, as she said he and ''feels empowered'' by seeing her empowered.

She explained: ''I really feel, like, being with someone like my husband now, there's such an incredible power. It's so attractive to me that he feels empowered when he sees me empowered. Like, he'll stand on a [red] carpet on the side and watch when they're taking pictures. He'll, like, want to see things I've done. Like, he feels so proud.''

