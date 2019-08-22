Priyanka Chopra has signed up to star in a new superhero movie.

The 37-year-old actress has joined the cast of Netflix children's film 'We Can Be Heroes', which is to be written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez.

According to Deadline, the motion picture is currently in production in Texas, and will also feature Christian Slater, YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar and Pedro Pascal.

The movie will tell the story of the children of Earth's superheroes after their mums and dads are captured by alien invaders, and the film is expected to be in a similar vein to Rodriguez's 'Spy Kids' franchise.

Chopra - who married Nick Jonas last December - should have more time for movie roles after she waved goodbye to her 'Quantico' alter-ego Alex Parrish.

The 36-year-old actress admitted the job had been ''psychically'' and ''emotionally'' testing, but paid tribute to the FBI agent she had portrayed since the US programme hit screens in 2015, after the finale aired on ABC in the US last August.

She wrote on Instagram: ''As the series ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you'll see, her story will come full circle...and that is the best feeling as an actor. Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open for female talent and women of color to play leading ladies. Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week! Thank you to the cast and crew of #Quantico for being such an amazing team to work with, for all the memories that I will cherish...memories of laughter, of learning new things, of making friends for life. It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you, and I look forward to crossing paths again! Thank you @joshsafran @abcnetwork @mseitzman @disney and everyone who worked on the show [sic]''