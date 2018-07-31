Priyanka Chopra has joined the cast of 'Cowboy Ninja Viking'.

The 36-year-old actress has reportedly jumped on board the comic book adaptation alongside Chris Pratt but it's not yet known who she will play, Empire reports.

The movie is based on A.J. Lieberman and artist Riley Rossmo's graphic novel, which follows a man who is put under government control as he is turned into a super-soldier with the attributes of a cowboy, a ninja and a viking.

The lead role will be played by Pratt - who recently appeared in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'The Lego Movie' - while David Leitch and Chad Stahelski will direct.

It was recently claimed Universal Pictures had chosen to accelerate the project in recognition of the fact Pratt is now among Hollywood's most sought-after performers.

And, although the rest of the casting is yet to be announced, Universal Pictures will need to work fast as they're aiming to have it in cinemas by June 28, 2019.

Meanwhile, it looks set to be a busy year for Chopra as she's just got engaged to her boyfriend Nick Jonas and will seemingly be planning their wedding in 2019.

The 25-year-old hunk got down on one knee during a romantic trip to London.

Prior to their trip to London, Nick reportedly closed down a Tiffany's store in New York City in order to find the perfect ring to propose with.

A source said: ''They are very happy. His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they're all really excited for him. He's definitely very serious about her.''