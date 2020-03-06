Priyanka Chopra is ''super moody'' with her fashion choices.

The 'Sky Is Pink' star loves all the ''different styles'' when it comes to her outfit but admits her preference is definitely street wear over formal gowns and thinks you can't go wrong with a nice t-shirt and jeans.

She said: ''I am super moody with my fashion and I love to play with different styles that go from effortless and low-key to super feminine girly pieces. I also really like to push the boundaries and explore fashion from all angles ... I prefer street style - I'm a jeans and t-shirt kind of girl at heart. It also depends on the outing, but I love to show a little leg.''

And the 37-year-old actress has branded mascara as her go-to beauty product as it acts as an ''instant pick-me-up''.

Asked for her beauty essential and her go to tips, she added: ''Mascara ... because it opens and defines your eyes. It's an instant pick-me-up ... Less is more, when you wear make-up and take off your make-up before going to bed ... Make sure that you have a daily moisturising routine for your skin - both morning and night.''

Priyanka is happy to experiment with her make up and beauty choices and enjoys getting to try ''new colours and textures'', admitting her decisions come down to her ''mood'' of the day.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times newspaper about her beauty regime, she added: ''I love trying new colours and textures on my eyes and lips. It depends on what I am wearing and on my mood of the day.''