Indian film star Priyanka Chopra has revealed she was once told she was ''too ethnic'' to appear in a particular movie.
The Indian actress is currently one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood, but Priyanka has admitted her transition from Bollywood to the American movie industry was not a seamless process at all.
She shared: ''When the opportunity came my way [to work in America], I saw it as an opportunity to break the ceiling for actors that look like me.
''Once I was asked not to be a part of a cast because I was too ethnic ... I didn't realise how hard it was until I came to North America.''
Priyanka, 35, also revealed her strong-minded nature has cost her movie roles.
The 'Baywatch' star explained that because of her outspoken views, she has been cut from films by directors.
Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival, the actress said: ''I've had people take away films from me because I might not have agreed with them.''
Meanwhile, Priyanka recently revealed she used to use ''skin-lightening cream'' as a teenager, because she was ''very conscious'' about her appearance.
The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant explained that despite her enviable good looks, she still fretted about her appearance during her younger years.
She shared: ''I had a lot of self-esteem issues. I was very conscious of the colour of my skin. I was very conscious of being, like, a super-gawky, skinny teenager.
''A lot of girls with a darker skin hear things like, 'Oh, poor thing, she's dark'. In India they advertise skin-lightening creams: 'Your skin's going to get lighter in a week.' I used it [when I was very young].
''[In] India, because there you're prettier if you're fairer ... I'm, like, dusky.''
