Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has revealed she has ''given up'' her life to be a star in Hollywood.
Priyanka Chopra has ''given up'' her life to be an actress.
The 34-year-old star balances her work in Hollywood with making movies back home in India, and Priyanka has made numerous sacrifices to have a successful career.
The actress shared: ''I work very hard to do everything I'm doing. My life is split between two continents. So, I am working in the US, and I'm also producing six films in India this year.
''I am trying to balance my time between both countries, and I don't want to settle on one in particular. For me, either isn't more important than the other. Both are facets of my journey as an actor, and, more than anything, as an entertainer.
''So, I am a very proud person. Honestly, I have given up my life for my work.''
Despite this, the 'Baywatch' star doesn't harbour any regrets about the sacrifices she's made, and revealed her ambition is to make even ''bigger and better'' movies in the coming years.
She told the Hindustan Times newspaper: ''It gives me immense joy to have the achievements that I've earned. This is also a great validation for me. I hope I make bigger and better films.''
Last month, meanwhile, Priyanka said she feels ''very secure'' in her career.
The Indian star revealed that her career achievements mean she no longer feels insecure about the success of other actresses.
She shared: ''I'm very secure in who I am and the work I do. These are my friends and colleagues, and I like to share in their achievements and happiness.
''Good work should be applauded. I believe that there is enough work out there for everyone. We don't live in the dark ages any more.''
