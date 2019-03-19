Priyanka Chopra has joked she's a ''terrible wife'' to her spouse Nick Jonas, because she ''can't cook''.
The 36-year-old actress married singer Nick Jonas last year, and has now revealed she warned him when he proposed to her that whilst he was used to have amazing home cooked meals from his mother, he wouldn't be getting the same treatment when he married her, because she's awful in the kitchen.
She said: ''I can't cook. And I told him that when he proposed. I was like, 'Listen, you're from a good southern home, you're used to your mom making you amazing food. You're not marrying that girl.' I cannot cook. I can make eggs, also sporadically, maybe at night.''
Luckily for the 'Quantico' actress, the 26-year-old Jonas Brothers star didn't mind her lack of culinary expertise, as he admitted he too struggles when it comes to meal times.
Priyanka added during an appearance on 'The View' on Tuesday (19.03.19): ''I'm a terrible, terrible wife in that sense, but the most amazing thing when I told him that, 'Babe, I can't cook and I hope you know that,' he said, 'It's alright babe, neither can I.' But you don't hear that from guys! They're usually like, 'It's OK, baby.' And he was like, 'I can't either!''
And although they won't be collaborating in the kitchen any time soon, Nick recently claimed he'd be ''open'' to teaming up with his wife on a song, because he says she has an ''amazing voice''.
He said: ''I'd be open to it, I mean, she's got an incredible voice and there's a lot of music in our house and a lot of dancing.
''So, I don't know. Right now we're just enjoying the first couple months of married life, and we'll see where it takes us.''
