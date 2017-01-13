Sources tell TMZ.com the Bollywood beauty was filming a stunt scene for the FBI drama on Thursday night (12Jan17) when she slipped and fell, hitting her head hard.

She was admitted to a nearby hospital, where she was treated by medics and discharged a few hours later.

Priyanka, 34, is now resting up and is expected to remain out of action for a few days, according to the outlet.

The incident also prompted her to skip a promotional event on Friday (13Jan17) for Quantico's second season, which is based in New York City.

Representatives for ABC, the network behind the show, have yet to comment on Chopra's accident.