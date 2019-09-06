Priyanka Chopra says home is wherever Nick Jonas is.

The 'Quantico' actress feels very close to her husband, and they are both ''big lovers'' of family and it's more about the people than the place.

She told the October issue of Elle magazine: ''Nick and I are both big lovers of family. Today is the opening show of Nick's tour, and we have a crew of about 35 people - husbands and kids - and food and a dog. It's amazing. Both Nick and I fly back and forth from India. He was in India eight times last year, and I go every couple of months because I still have a lot of things that I'm producing there. Home is wherever I choose it to be. As long as I have the people who matter.''

Priyanka previously admitted she didn't see marriage as a priority before she met Nick and finally realised work pressure ''isn't the end-all and be-all''.

She said: ''I took choices in my life where my career mattered to me and I didn't find the right guy. I had to make sure that that pressure isn't the end-all and be-all.''

Priyanka doesn't believe in love at first sight.

She added: ''I do not believe in love at first sight. I feel like you can have attraction at first but I think love takes a second. When it comes to love, you just need to go all in anyway. You can't always control yourself, you just have to ride the wave. My favourite thing about love is feeling a sense of security; love is like a hug - a warm hug.''