Priyanka Chopra has hinted she is going to be at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

The 'Baywatch' star is close pals with the bride-to-be, and though she's likely been sworn to secrecy, Priyanka appears to have suggested she'll be jetting to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19 to witness the couple's nuptials.

Asked if she is going to be in attendance, she teased: ''If you see me there, you'll know.''

The 35-year-old actress heaped praise on the former 'Suits' star, and says her impact on the royal family will be unlike anyone before her.

Speaking to the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar Arabia magazine, she said: ''It's natural for people to be like, 'Oh that's Prince Harry's girlfriend', but she's a lot more as well.

''I don't think anybody else would be able to do it the way she will. She's just right for it.''

And Priyanka believes both Meghan's activism work and her ''normal'' personality will be a ''beautiful step'' in modernising the royal family.

She gushed: ''She's an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to. She's normal, she's sweet, she's nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened.

''So I do think Meghan being a part of the royal family is a big step in the direction of so many things; of women, of feminism, of diversity, of race, of the monarchy versus everyone else. It's a beautiful step in the right direction.''

The 'Quantico' star - who has previously been romantically linked to actors Tom Hiddleston and Shahid Kapoor - says seeing her friend get engaged and plan her wedding has made her want to get hitched and find the one, though she doesn't feel ''pressured'' to rush into anything.

She said: ''Marriage and kids are a big goal for me. I'm a big believer in the institution of marriage and in family, and in kids, I want to have a lot of them, if God allows.

''The only problem is, I don't know who I'll do it with.

''I feel like I'm fortunate to live in the 21st century, where science helps women in a big way to not feel those pressures, so I don't.

''My family doesn't feel those pressures either. I would rather spend my life with the right person than feel pressured and make a mistake.''