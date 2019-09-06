Priyanka Chopra says having a baby is on her ''to-do'' list.

The 37-year-old actress married Nick Jonas, 26, in a lavish ceremony in India last year and revealed that the pair are hoping to start a family together soon.

She told Vogue India: ''For me home is wherever I'm happy, as long as I have the people I love around me. I have homes in Mumbai and New York, which are very vertical cities. L.A. is more horizontal. Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list.''

And Priyanka has never been happier since marrying Nick.

She said: ''The space I'm in today is the most content I've been in a very long time, and I'm not scared to admit it. I don't want to be stuck running on a hamster wheel.''

Priyanka revealed she also took inspiration from her nuptials for her new untitled Netflix comedy with Mindy Kaling.

She said: ''he story basically came from my wedding, where a bunch of Americans were exposed to this grandiose palace -the food, the family, the culture, the clothes and the comedy that comes with it.

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently insisted that home is wherever Nick is.

She said: Nick and I are both big lovers of family. Today is the opening show of Nick's tour, and we have a crew of about 35 people - husbands and kids - and food and a dog. It's amazing. Both Nick and I fly back and forth from India. He was in India eight times last year, and I go every couple of months because I still have a lot of things that I'm producing there. Home is wherever I choose it to be. As long as I have the people who matter.''

Priyanka previously admitted she didn't see marriage as a priority before she met Nick and finally understood that work pressure ''isn't the end-all and be-all''.

She said: ''I took choices in my life where my career mattered to me and I didn't find the right guy. I had to make sure that that pressure isn't the end-all and be-all.''