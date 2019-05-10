Priyanka Chopra was bridesmaid and flower girl at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding.

The 'Baywatch' actress - who is married to the groom's brother Nick Jonas - has revealed she had two major roles in the couple's surprise ceremony last week which took place in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator at Chapel L'Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, following the nearby Billboard Music Awards.

Priyanka said: ''I was a bridesmaid and a flower girl. Double duty!''

Although she didn't want to spill too many details on the couple's special day, the 36-year-old star said the ''carefree'' wedding was ''so representative'' of how ''fun'' the pair are.

She added to PEOPLE.com: ''All I say is it's such a Joe and Sophie thing to do.

''I mean, trust them to pull something like this off.

''They're so carefree, so fun, and this is so representative of who they are, you know? It was just so special to be there.''

Priyanka already revealed those who watched the pair exchange vows were selected at ''random'' at the awards show.

She said: ''It was really funny. We were at the Billboards. Joe I think had this idea that he wanted to do this. But we were at the Billboards and he had these little black cards that we all got. We were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met. We were like, 'alright, we're going to set up this wedding now, we're going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive, please arrive.'

''We had Diplo, Khalid, they were really sweet, they arrived. Diplo Instagram Live-d the whole thing, it was awesome.''

That evening, she joined the happy couple and her own husband, 26-year-old Nick, in driving around Sin City in a pink limo.

She laughed: ''It was so funny! I mean, we were driving around this pink Hummer limo. I was outside the window. It was just epic.

''I had that long hair extensions that I thought was going to fly out of the window. It was that kind of night - a Jophie kind of night.''

Priyanka also confirmed the 'Game of Thrones' actress and the 'Sucker' singer will have another ''amazing, beautiful wedding'' later this year, and revealed it will include games of rugby and football.

She said: ''I'm going to be on the cheering team. 'Yay, you guys are great! Well done!' while I sip on a Bellini.''