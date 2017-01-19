The former Bollywood star, who picked up the Favorite Dramatic TV Actress award for her work on Quantico at the prizegiving, has only just returned to work on the series after a slip-up last month (Dec16) left her more than a little dazed and confused.

Priyanka flew to Los Angeles from New York just for the awards show and confessed she was a little nervous to be back in the spotlight, but glad to be out.

"I got so bored sitting on my couch for three days," she said of her early recovery, during which she was not allowed to watch TV or read, and her sleep had to be monitored.

The actress insisted the on-set accident was her fault - she slipped on a rain-soaked sidewalk, fell and hit her head.

"This was just a one-off... so embarrassing," she laughed. "But as long as I don't do any action, I'll be fine... The doctor said another couple of days and then I should be fine."

Accepting her second People's Choice Award, Chopra started to ramble and joked, "It's the concussion talking!"