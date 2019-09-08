Priyanka Chopra felt ''really bad'' that she missed Nick Jonas' win at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The 'Quantico' star was unable to attend the music awards ceremony alongside her husband, his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas and their respective wives, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, as she was ill and she was so gutted to have missed out.

She said: ''I was sick that day, which is why I couldn't go to the VMAs. It was supposed to be this fun night where all six of us got together because we never really get to do it that often. We all have very crazy schedules, and now that the boys are on tour, we meet as the six of us. So, this was supposed to be that fun thing. We had dinner planned after, and then I was really unwell. I think Nick felt really bad that he was there and I was unwell. I was watching it from my couch at home and when they won, just seeing his face I felt like, 'Ugh.' I should have been there, but I was so sick, and I saw it on his face.''

However, the 37-year-old actress took matters into her own hands and photoshopped a picture of her celebrating with Nick.

She added to Entertainment Tonight: ''That's the reason why I love technology. Is it doesn't matter if I was there or not. The picture makes it look like I was and the internet would believe it.''

Meanwhile, Priyanka previously admitted having a baby with her husband Nick is on her ''to do'' list.

She said: ''For me home is wherever I'm happy, as long as I have the people I love around me. I have homes in Mumbai and New York, which are very vertical cities. L.A. is more horizontal. Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list.''