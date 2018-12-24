Priyanka Chopra has said on Instagram that she feels honoured to be able to kiss Nick Jonas after he was crowned GQ's Most Stylish Man of 2018.
The 36-year-old actress recently married the 26-year-old singer and Priyanka has taken to her Instagram account to lavish praise on her husband, who was recently named by the magazine as the most stylish man of the year.
Alongside a photograph of her kissing her husband's cheek, the actress wrote: ''Honoured to be kissing the most stylish man on the planet.. may the style Gods always shine down upon u my love [laughing empjis] #gqmoststylishman @nickjonas (sic)''
By contrast, Nick previously revealed she is still annoyed he didn't try to kiss her on their first date.
Speaking ahead of their wedding day, Nick admitted the star remains upset that he didn't try to smooch her during their first date at Priyanka's home.
She recalled: ''We hung out for a couple of hours ... he patted my back before he left.''
Nick admitted: ''There was no kiss. There was nothing.''
But Nick revealed he didn't think a kiss was appropriate because Priyanka's mother was in the house watching TV during their date.
He shared: ''She's still upset about that. Your mom was in the house! I thought it was a respectful first night.''
But Priyanka - who starred in the 'Baywatch' movie in 2017 - quipped: ''It was too respectful if you ask me.''
Despite this, Priyanka confessed to being charmed by Nick's outlook on life.
During one of their dates, he told her: ''I love the way you look at the world. I love the drive you have.''
Reflecting on that moment, Priyanka added: ''As a girl, I've never had a guy tell me, 'I like your ambition.' It's always been the opposite.''
