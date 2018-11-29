Priyanka Chopra is still annoyed Nick Jonas didn't try to kiss her on their first date.

The 36-year-old actress is poised to marry the American star, but ahead of their big day, Nick admitted his wife-to-be is still upset that he didn't try to smooch her during their first date at Priyanka's home.

She recalled: ''We hung out for a couple of hours ... he patted my back before he left.''

Nick admitted: ''There was no kiss. There was nothing.''

But Nick, 26, revealed he didn't think a kiss was appropriate because Priyanka's mother was in the house watching TV during their date.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, he shared: ''She's still upset about that. Your mom was in the house! I thought it was a respectful first night.''

But Priyanka quipped: ''It was too respectful if you ask me.''

The Indian actress - who starred in the 'Baywatch' movie in 2017 - admitted to being charmed by Nick's outlook on life.

During one of their dates, he told her: ''I love the way you look at the world. I love the drive you have.''

Reflecting on that moment, Priyanka added: ''As a girl, I've never had a guy tell me, 'I like your ambition.' It's always been the opposite.''

The actress and Nick will reportedly get married on December 1, with the ceremony rumoured to be taking place at the lavish Umaid Bhawan Palace, in Jodhpur, India.

The couple's traditional Indian ceremony will be followed by a Christian one, encompassing both traditions of the pair.

A source recently said: ''There are several events leading up to the wedding, including a Christian ceremony, which will all be in India.

''They will culminate with the Indian wedding on December 1 at the palace, where they will tie the knot under a traditional four-pillar structure, a mandap.

''There is a mehndi event planned, where they will be decorated with henna body art, among other traditional Hindi pre-wedding events.''