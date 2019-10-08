Priyanka Chopra wants to play the female version of James Bond.

The 'Sky Is Pink' star thinks it would be ''amazing'' to see a female version of the suave spy in her ''lifetime'' and would love to take on the role, if she was offered it.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, she said: ''I've always been keen on [playing James Bond] but I can't put myself into the race obviously. I think, in my lifetime it would be amazing a female Bond. Whether that's me or someone else, it's something I would love to see.''

And asked what actress she'd like to see in that role, she shared: ''Me! I don't know, I would just be very happy with the fact that it would be a woman. I definitely think [it's time].''

Meanwhile, the latest Bond movie - 'No Time To Die' - is expected to be Daniel Craig's final film as 007.

Daniel - who made his first appearance as the suave spy in 2006's 'Casino Royale' - made his comments whilst speaking at the wrap party for 'No Time To Die', where he admitted he was ''really quite drunk'' but wanted to say a few words as he bid a final farewell to his run as the iconic character.

Speaking in a video uploaded to Twitter, he said: ''I just want to say, and I am really quite drunk now so I won't go on for long, this has been one of the best, most wonderful experiences I have ever had. You have all done the most amazing job. I could not be more proud to work with every single one of you on this production. I would like to thank you for this evening, for Barbara [Broccoli, producer], for putting it on. Thank goodness, we did this tonight.''