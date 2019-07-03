Priyanka Chopra says Duchess Meghan has fulfilled her ''destiny'' by becoming a powerful voice for change.
Priyanka Chopra says her friend The Duchess of Sussex was ''always meant for big things''.
The 'Baywatch' actress believes the 37-year-old royal - whose wedding to Prince Harry she attended last May - has fulfilled her ''destiny'' by becoming a powerful voice for change.
Speaking to the latest issue of ELLE UK magazine, Priyanka said: ''Megs ... she was always meant for big things.
''To be a change and be an important voice in doing that.
''It's amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it.
''By the time this comes out, she will have a baby [Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 6 May] - it's so amazing how lives change.
''I'm a big believer in taking charge of your life, but there's got to be something bigger that puts us into the circumstances that we are put in.
''Destiny has a weird way of helping you to find your calling.''
Priyanka also revealed that she and husband Nick Jonas are planning to buy a property in London, which means they will be able to spend more time with Meghan, Harry and baby Archie, who live in nearby Windsor.
She said: ''Nick and I want to get a place in London at some point. Whenever I go there, I feel connected to the city.''
Meanwhile, the 36-year-old star also opened up about married life and how she and the Jonas Brothers star are ''learning about each other everyday''.
She said: ''It's so different. I'd never realised having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things.
''When you say your vows, it's like, this person is my family, and it's the family I chose.
''There's a weird responsibility to them.
''And a safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day.''
The August issue of ELLE UK is on sale from Thursday 4 July 2019. Visit www.ELLE.com/uk
