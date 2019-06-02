Priyanka Chopra thinks her good friend Duchess Meghan ''can handle'' anything and praised her for dealing with her critics so well.
Priyanka Chopra thinks Duchess Meghan ''can handle'' anything.
The 'Quantico' star has praised her good friend - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry - for handling her critics so well and insists she's exactly the same as she was before she became a Duchess.
She said: ''I've seen that and it's really unfortunate. But if there's anyone who can handle it, it's her ... Of course it has to do with racism, it's an obvious reason. But the beauty of Meg is that she's been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything [once she started dating Harry], but I knew her before and she's the same chick.
''Now that she's got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did. We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her. She's always been the girl wanting to move the needle.''
Priyanka also praised Meghan - who recently welcomed her first child, a son Archie with the flame-haired royal - for being such a ''progressive'' woman.
Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine, she added: ''We just connected on how we see the world and as girls. Meghan is such a progressive, modern girl. She's what the world is today - a self-made woman who looks like each one of us. I mean, she's stunning but she is so completely herself.''
