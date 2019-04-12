Priyanka Chopra didn't expect to marry Nick Jonas.

The 36-year-old actress tied the knot with the 26-year-old singer in December following a whirlwind romance but the former 'Quantico' star admitted she'd judged the 'Jealous' hitmaker before she really got to know him properly.

She said: ''I've known him for two years. I didn't think that this is what it [would've] turned out to be, and that's maybe that's my fault, I judged a book by its cover. When I actually started dating Nick, he surprised me so much.''

The 'Baywatch' star then spoke about ''one of the first things that struck'' her about Nick when they first started dating, recalling how on a night out with pals, she needed to leave early for a meeting but kept dropping hints in the hope the Jonas Brothers star would ask her to cancel her other plans.

She recalled at Tina Brown's 10th Annual Women in the World Summit: ''Finally he took me aside and he's like, 'Look, I'm not stupid. I know what you're trying to do, but I will never be the one who will tell you to cancel work because I know how hard you've worked to be where you are. So if you could've cancelled it, you would've done it. I'll take our friends out for dinner, we'll wait for you, and you finish your meeting and come back.'

''He gave me credit for what I had done, it was just mindblowing for me.''

The couple got engaged last July after two months of dating and tied the knot in India in December, with two ceremonies for each of their faiths, and almost a week of celebrations.

But Priyanka admitted that, after receiving the bill for their lavish nuptials, they probably should have waited longer before getting married.

She said: ''I knew it was going to be three days because Indian weddings do have pre-rituals. Both of us wanted one wedding in each of our religions, so that was two days anyway.

''It all happened so fast. We decided to prep this wedding in October, and we got married [on] the first of December.''

''We saw videos, and then the bill. And we were like, 'Cool cool, maybe we should have prepared this a little bit more.' ''