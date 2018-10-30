Priyanka Chopra has defended her friend Georgina Chapman after several stars shunned her Marchesa clothing line when her estranged husband Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment.

The 42-year-old designer filed for divorce from the disgraced producer after he was accused last year of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, and despite not being involved in the scandal herself, many stars have chosen to shun her fashion label on the red carpet in the wake of the allegations.

But Priyanka - who has been friends with Georgina for several years - has now defended the designer, saying it ''isn't right'' for stars to take out their frustrations on a ''self-made woman'', as her husband's alleged actions aren't ''her fault''.

The 'Baywatch' star - who is engaged to Nick Jonas - donned a $5,995 white strapless dress with a feathered skirt from Marchesa's spring 2018 collection to her bridal shower over the weekend, as a show of support to her friend.

She told Women's Wear Daily: ''Georgina's a friend of mine, and she has been. And it's not her fault. And I don't think it's right to take it out on a self-made woman what somebody in her life did.

''That's the wrong attitude. I've known her for years, and that was a beautiful gown, and deserved to be worn by a bride-to-be. And it made me feel like a princess. It was the right choice.''

Speculation has since been swirling that the 36-year-old actress could wear another Marchesa gown to her nupitals, which are set to take place at the end of the year.

A source recently said: ''The wedding is happening in India in December.''

It was previously revealed Priyanka and Nick, 26, plan to ''blend traditions'' from their respective cultures on their big day.

An insider said in September: ''They really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them.

''Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it's a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.''