Priyanka Chopra posted a picture to her social media of her sporting new honey-blonde ombre highlights alongside a caption revealing that in ten years she has ''grown'' into the woman she is today.
Priyanka Chopra has debuted blonde highlights.
The 36-year-old actress - who married Joe Jonas last month - showed off her new honey-blonde ombre look while reflecting on the way she's changed in the last 10 years, and also teasing the announcement of a new project.
Speaking to her 34.6 million followers on Instagram, Priyanka wrote: ''With this #10yearchallenge taking over the internet, it's got me thinking about the past ten years of my life, like probably all of you. So much has changed! Not just my hair or my clothes (or my husband!), but in how I see the world. How I understand myself.
''In these 10 years, with everything I've done, I realized that it's my curiosity in others that has led me to grow into who I am today.
''So I decided to feed my curiosity by starting a journey where I will meet some extraordinary people. I am a lifelong learner and I am always seeking inspiration. Help me navigate my way through this journey as I ask my peers, role models, and friends - #JustOneThing.
''Watch my stories today to be a part of my new @youtube Originals Special, ''If I Could Tell You Just One Thing.'' (sic)''.
The viral #10YearChallenge challenge has seen A-Listers posting shots of themselves on social media whilst reflecting on their careers and how much their looks have changed over a decade.
Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson and Caitlyn Jenner are among some of the celebrities to have taken part.
