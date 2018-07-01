Priyanka Chopra cheered on her boyfriend Nick Jonas as he performed in Brazil.

The 'Baywatch' star couldn't help but gush over her beau as he performed at the VillaMix Festival 2018 in Goiânia on Saturday (30.06.18).

Priyanka uploaded a video of Nick performing and captioned it with the words ''him'' alongside a series of heart eye emojis.

Meanwhile, Priyanka previously admitted she is ''over the hill'' and says she needs to find a partner who will appreciate her for her work ethic, above all else.

Speaking of her Indian upbringing, she added: ''Because I'm in my 30s, which is obviously over the hill, my mother said to me: 'You'll get married the day you find someone who appreciates how hard you worked to get where you are.' Think about it. All the fairytales we've always read, end when the princess gets married. Why is there no story beyond that? That's the end of her life! After she gets married, what happens?''

Nick and Priyanka spent the Memorial Day weekend together in Los Angeles last month.

A source said recently: ''They are dating and it's brand-new. It's a good match and they are both interested in each other. It's a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin's wedding. He's dated a lot over the last couple years but it's never been anything serious, so this is a big step. Nick and Priyanka really like each other, and his family enjoyed getting to know her as well. She fit right in!''