Priyanka Chopra celebrated her People's Choice Award win with a meal at In-N-Out Burger.

The 34-year-old actress was voted the Favourite Dramatic TV Actress at the ceremony, which took place on Wednesday (18.01.17) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and after picking up her gong the stunning Indian starlet treated herself, her family and friends to ''some real food'' at the famous fast food joint.

Speaking about her planned celebratory feast after her victory, the 'Quantico' star said: ''I'm taking my mom and a couple of my friends out. We'll just go eat some real food and eat some fries!''

Although she loves the eatery, Priyanka can't cope with the long queues for the drive-in and relies on someone else to place her order for her, although when she does decide to brace the hordes of hungry people craving a burger she is praised by staff at the restaurant for being a fan.

She explained: ''It's so long. [I] make someone else [order inside].

''They're like, 'Yeah! you're an In-N-Out girl!' And I'm like, 'Yeah, I am!' There's solidarity in junk food. You don't understand! There's loyalty - we have to stick together.''

Priyanka also insisted all the actresses she was pitted against in her category, Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson and Viola Davis, are women who inspired her to embark on a career in the entertainment industry.

Speaking about the influential figures in her life during her acceptance speech, she said: ''This has been an incredible journey. Every single woman that was nominated with me today, all of these incredible actresses, were the reason I joined television.''