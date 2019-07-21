Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 37th birthday by enjoying a luxurious trip to Miami with Nick Jonas.

The Hollywood star - who married Nick, 26, last year - was joined by her husband, mother Madhu Chopra and a group of friends as she toasted her birthday on board a yacht.

An eyewitness told E! News: ''They had a great time going for a sunset sail and being out on the water.

''They sat on the deck having drinks and socialising. Priyanka was next to Nick the entire time and they sat close together on one side of the table.

''At one point, Priyanka went for a swim in the ocean and took a ride on a wave runner. She was fearless, going very fast and doing quick turns and jumps. She looked happy.

''When she was finished with her ride, the yacht staff helped her get back on the boat.

''She dried off next to Nick and sat back at the table with Nick and her mom. They all had a great time on the yacht. When they were done, they got on another boat, which they took back to shore.''

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently revealed she doesn't believe in love at first sight.

The 'Baywatch' star has never experienced instant romance, but instead insisted love is something you should fall hard and deep into.

She reflected: ''I do not believe in love at first sight. I feel like you can have attraction at first sight but I think love takes a second.

''When it comes to love, you just need to go all in anyway. You can't always control yourself, you just have to ride the wave.

''My favourite thing about love is feeling a sense of security; love is like a hug - a warm hug.''