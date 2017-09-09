Priyanka Chopra is ''digging her feet in'' to get equality for women in the film industry.

The 'Baywatch' star wants to make it ''easier'' for the next generation of actresses in Hollywood to get the meatier roles like their male counterparts.

She said: ''Well first of all, just to take a step back, women had had to choose what they wanna make because parts are not written in Hollywood or entertainment. We're so far behind, I mean we just had Wonder Woman, which is our first big major female superhero movie directed by a female. We've just had one director that's ever won an Academy Award who is female ever in the history of entertainment. I mean, come on! ...

''I'm digging my feet in and not gonna settle ever. Because it's gonna take people like me, like a lot of other women out there, to make it easier for the next generation where they don't have to feel like, 'Oh, there are not parts written for us. We always have to stand behind the guy.' [We have to] create parts for ourselves because nobody else is gonna do it.''

And the 35-year-old actress also criticised the portrayal of her friend Meghan Markle as she knows there is so much more to the actress than just being Prince Harry's girlfriend.

She added to Entertainment Tonight: ''I don't if I will get into trouble for this, but I have an opinion. I mean, she's on the cover of Vanity Fair. It would have been nice to write about her not just her boyfriend. I'm just saying. I mean, she's an actor, she's an activist, she's a philanthropist. I mean, she does so much more.

''It's just a little sexist. Look, I'm a feminist and I love boys, okay ... The only thing I'm saying is that there needs to be a certain sense of equality where a woman is not just a plus one, you know. It's nice to be your own identity to.''