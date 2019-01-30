Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed a ''super intimate'' wedding of 200 people.

The 36-year-old actress and Nick, 26, tied the knot in India in December and Priyanka has claimed that the three-day wedding was a very personal occasion.

She said on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show': ''One Indian ceremony, one western Christian ceremony, and one day of pre-rituals, which we have in the Hindu wedding.

''Usually Indian weddings are 1,000 people at least. We had only 200, which was mostly family because both of us have giant families.''

Asked why they didn't have more guests at their wedding, Priyanka told Ellen: ''I think we just wanted to keep it super intimate.''

Priyanka also recalled being wowed by Nick when he slid into her direct messages before they started dating.

The 'Baywatch' star admitted: ''I'd seen 'Close' by then, and I was like, 'Wowza!'''

At the beginning of their relationship, Priyanka didn't know much about Nick's music.

And despite of her global fame, Nick didn't know a great deal about Priyanka's acting career, either.

She shared: ''I just didn't know the music. I knew some of the songs, but I didn't know much about them.

''In fact, Nick and I both didn't know much about each other, so we did a show and tell after we started dating, where we showed each other our work from when we were younger, the embarrassing stuff, the horrible things. That's how we got to know each other's careers.''

Priyanka is impressed that Nick - who starred alongside his siblings Kevin and Joe in the Jonas Brothers - has remained unaffected by the challenges of finding fame and success at such a young age.

She said: ''It shocks me how he's not been corrupted.

''He's so family driven and it's all about his parents. He's just really nice and sweet.''