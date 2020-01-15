Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas used to have ''show-and-tell nights'' about their careers.

The couple - who tied the knot in December 2018 following a whirlwind romance - spent time in the evenings before going to bed educating one another about their acting and musical accomplishments by sharing their past projects.

Priyanka admitted: ''We play a lot of music before bed. Nick and I didn't really know that much about each other's careers before we came into each other's lives.

''So we used to do a show-and-tell at night where it would be like, 'This is my first song!' or 'This is my first movie!' or 'This is the first song I wrote myself,' things like that.

''And actually that's how we're still getting to know each other.''

The 37-year-old actress' favourite song of Nick's is 'Close' because the video made her realise she was attracted to him.

She told America's Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''The first thing I do in the morning is put on music. My life has always been pretty musical, and now with Nick it's completely musical.

''I decided to date him after seeing the video for 'Close,' where his shirt comes off. So that song is my favorite.''

While Priyanka is happier watching her 27-year-old husband's movies rather than her own, she hasn't seen his first film so is thinking about hosting a ''viewing party'' to take in 'Camp Rock' properly.

She said: ''I hate watching movies I'm in; all I see are the faults. But I'm happy to watch Nick's.

''I've never seen 'Camp Rock', and everyone makes fun of me about that, so maybe soon we'll have a 'Camp Rock' viewing party. I bet it will be great.''