Priyanka Chopra is in ''marital bliss'' with Nick Jonas, just 10 days after they tied the knot.
The couple tied the knot at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, earlier this month, and they appear to have adapted to married life perfectly well after she took to Instagram to share a snap of herself lying on her significant other's chest, with her sparkling wedding band fully on display.
She captioned the image: ''Marital bliss they say (sic)''
Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, who attended the pair's nuptials, commented: ''Everything''
Nick's brother Joe Jonas recently admitted the couple are a ''match made in heaven'', and he ''knew right away'' that they were made for each other.
He said: ''Seeing Nick's face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven.''
Nick and Priyanka married in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies, and Joe admitted they were emotional times for the guests.
He said: ''My face hurts from smiling so much. The ceremonies themselves were so beautiful. The Indian ceremony, for me, was something new. We were all in tears.''
The Christian ceremony was officiated by Nick's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., with the entire wedding party wearing Ralph Lauren, and they followed that up with a Hindu wedding the next day, to celebrate Priyanka's heritage.
A source said: ''It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that celebrates her heritage and culture, just as it's important to also have a Western ceremony that celebrates Nick's Christian upbringing. They are doing both.''
