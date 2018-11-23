Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Thanksgiving (22.11.18) in India.

The couple - who are reportedly set to tie the knot next month - travelled to Priyanka's home country to celebrate the American traditional holiday, and the 'Quantico' star, 36, took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

Posting a picture of a lengthy table which encompassed all of her family as well as several members of Nick's, she simply wrote: ''Happy thanksgiving.. family.. forever.. (sic)''

The 'Baywatch' actress and the 'Jealous' singer, 26, will reportedly get married on December 1, and as they're thought to be having the ceremony the lavish Umaid Bhawan Palace, in Jodhpur, India, they could well stay in the country for the rest of November.

The couple's traditional Indian ceremony will be followed by a Christian one, encompassing both traditions of the pair.

A source said: ''There are several events leading up to the wedding, including a Christian ceremony, which will all be in India.

''They will culminate with the Indian wedding on December 1 at the palace, where they will tie the knot under a traditional four-pillar structure, a mandap.

''There is a mehndi event planned, where they will be decorated with henna body art, among other traditional Hindi pre-wedding events.''

It's also believed the 'Chains' hitmaker will be dressed in ivory, Priyanka in red and her bridesmaids will don Ralph Lauren ensembles in a nod to the designer clothing the pair wore when they made their red carpet debut in 2017.

The source added: ''Nick will wear ivory and Priyanka will be in red, while the bridesmaids will wear Ralph Lauren outfits for the Christian wedding, because the couple wore the brand at their first public appearance together at the Met Gala last year.

''The festivities begin in the last week of November. They're relishing every minute.''