Priyanka Chopra kicked off her 36th birthday celebrations early by going on a double date in London on Monday evening (16.07.18).

The 'Baywatch' actress and her boyfriend Nick Jonas, 25, were joined by the latter's older brother Joe Jonas, 28, and his 'Game of Thrones' star fiancée Sophie Turner, plus their eldest sibling Kevin, 30, at the 34 restaurant in Mayfair.

The romantic night out comes two days before the brunette beauty's actual birthday.

The former Jonas Brothers stars have been spending time in the UK after Nick and Kevin watched Joe and his band DNCE perform at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park over the weekend.

And it seems things are hotting up between the 'Quantico' star and the 'Jealous' hitmaker as she recently talked about wanting to get married.

Priyanka ''loves the idea'' of committing herself to someone for the rest of her life, and insisted getting wed is not an unfeminist choice.

She said recently: ''I love the idea of getting married. I totally want to get married at some point.

''And I don't think marriage makes you smaller or bigger or more feminist or not. Feminism basically is women saying give us our own choices without judging us. That's all it is. It's not about berating someone. It's not about proving a point. I totally would love to get married.''

The former Miss World 2000 is ''super romantic'' and loves making her partner feel special.

She said: ''I'm super mushy, and I think why not? You know, when you love someone or when you care about somebody making them feel special and giving attention is the most important thing.''

Nick needs to put his thinking cap on when it comes to romantic gestures and gifts though, as Priyanka likes more than just ''chocolate and flowers''.

She said previously: ''I've been very lucky in that department. I've had very special things done for me ... I like thoughtful things done for me. I'm not the chocolate and flowers kind of girl.

''I mean I love gifts, of course, I love gifts, which girl doesn't? But I think it's the written word that always makes me happy - something written down, a letter, a note.

''There was this one Valentine's Day where I had a letter handwritten and a flower, like a rose, and it came to me every hour of that day. So super sweet things like that is something I appreciate. DO NOT ever get me chocolate and flowers.''