Priyanka Chopra has revealed Nick Jonas prefers her wearing ''natural'' looks.

The 37-year-old Bollywood star admitted her Jonas Brothers singer husband appreciates every glamorous look the actress goes for, but enjoys her natural beauty more.

During Beautycon LA, Priyanka told PEOPLE: ''He likes a bit of both. There are days when he likes a really natural thing.

''He's an appreciator. He's someone who can appreciate both things.''

The 'Baywatch' beauty arrived at the Los Angeles event wearing a sheer black top, white blazer, and a matching pair of pants.

To add some colour to her outfit, Priyanka opted for a bold pink eye shadow and lip colour.

Over a month ago, Priyanka and her husband joined his brother Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner for their French wedding and last week the 'Isn't It Romantic' star showed off her outfit from the big day.

Paying tribute to her Indian roots in a stunning pale pink saree from Calcutta designer Sabyasachi, the actress showed off her unique style as she paired the dress with a selection of unique rose gold and pale pink accessories, including a pair of teardrop shaped earrings and rose-tinted shades.

The actress posted: ''#SareeNotSorry Wearing the perfect drape for the perfect wedding... it's my go-to for every special occasion!

''Thank you @sabyasachiofficial for flying down the six yards of love and big hug to @stylebyami for making it happen #AlwaysADesiGirl''

Earlier in the week, Sophie and Priyanka were seen partying among the crowd at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on the opening night of the their husbands' 'Happiness Begins' world tour.