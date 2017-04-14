Priscilla Presley is ''still not comfortable'' being in the spotlight.

The 71-year-old star - who was married to the late Elvis Presley for six years until 1973 and has daughter Lisa Marie with the singer - admits she still finds fame uncomfortable and is ''always on [her] guard'' for prying photographers.

She said: ''I'm still not comfortable being in the limelight. Memphis was pretty good about protecting him and letting us live our lives. But in California though, we'd be lying out by the pool in our backyard and hear the rustling of trees and, sure enough, the paparazzi would be hiding behind them.

''You'd always be on guard, always looking around. I don't think you ever get that comfortable being in the limelight. Sure, there are a lot of people who love it, but it still doesn't seem normal to me.''

And Priscilla - who also has 30-year-old son Navarone from a previous relationship - doesn't believe the 'Hound Dog' hitmaker would have adapted well to sites like Instagram and Facebook if he was still alive as he was always a ''very private person''.

She added: ''I could not see him doing that at all! He just never got into the fame thing. He performed, but if you look back he hardly did any interviews. He did what he was supposed to do, but he wasn't into it.

''He was a very private person. I definitely can't see him on social media. We've joked about this before with some of the inner-circle, saying that 'Elvis would never be on Facebook!' He just wasn't that guy. He was so much more into his art and music than being Elvis Presley.''

And despite being thrust into the spotlight when she started dating Elvis, she doesn't regret the experience at all.

She told news.com.au: ''It was an amazing experience. And I don't regret it. It has made me a better person, I've had challenges I never would have had, and I've had to up my game to be prepared for things I never would have had to. While it has meant that my life hasn't been 'normal', I've just accepted it all.''