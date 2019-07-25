Priscilla Presley is backing Lana Del Rey to play her in the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

The 'Born To Die' hitmaker had reportedly put herself forward to director Baz Luhrman for the role of the late 'Blue Suede Shoes' singer's ex-wife - who he was wed to from 1967 to 1973 - and the 'Naked Gun' actress herself thinks she'd be a good choice.

Asked her thoughts on who should play her in the movie and if she'd heard Lana was up for the role, she replied: ''I like Lana.''

But the 74-year-old star didn't offer much of an opinion on Austin Butler being cast in the lead role.

She simply said: ''I don't know.''

It was previously claimed 34-year-old Lana had spoken to Baz and pointed out the likenesses between herself and Priscilla.

A source recently said: ''Lana feels it's a role she was born to play.''

Meanwhile, the director recently confirmed Austin's casting after an ''extensive'' process that also saw the likes of Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Miles Teler linked with playing Elvis.

He said: ''I knew I couldn't make this film if the casting wasn't absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist.

''Through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world's most iconic musical figures.''

Luhrmann will direct the movie and has penned the script along with Craig Pearce, and the filmmaker previously said he was keen to hire a relatively unknown actor to play the late 'Hound Dog' hitmaker, who died in 1977 aged 42 at his Graceland estate.

The director is keen to begin production on the project later this year.