Prince and Princess Michael Of Kent will attend The D-Day Darlings' London show.

The royals will be special guests at the Britain's Got Talent finalists show at the Union Chapel on March 1, 2019 and founder Katie Ashby could not be more thrilled to have The Royal Highnesses at the event.

She said: ''I'm thrilled that TRH Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are to attend our debut London show at the Union Chapel, having such a huge military background their presence means so much to us and it will be an honour to sing in their company.''

And it will be a special occasion for all because His Royal Highness is Vice Admiral of the Royal Naval Reserve and also served for over twenty years with the Royal Hussars. He became the Royal Hussars' Senior Colonel in 2010 and is also Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Benson.

The D-Day Darlings are the best-selling female group to come out of ITV talent show 'Britain's Got Talent' when it comes to debut week album sales and they are also the recipients of a BRIT Certified Award, the Breakthrough Award, in recognition of their debut album 'I'll Remember You' selling over 30,000 copies.

All tickets for the show are priced at £32.50 and are available from ticketline.co.uk, ticketmaster.co.uk or unionchapel.org.uk.