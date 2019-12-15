Princess Beatrice wrote a poem for Ellie Goulding.

As part of BBC comedy 'Michael McIntyre's Big Show', Ellie took part in Send To All, which sees the comedian compose a message and send it out to all of her contacts on behalf of Ellie.He wrote: ''This might sound a bit weird but I'm writing a song all about you. I'd love some help with the lyrics. What do you remember about that unforgettable moment? And if you can make it rhyme even better. Hurry! I'm in the studio right now and my creative juices are flowing lol x (sic)''

Ellie received a number of replies including one from her husband Caspar Jopling's father Nicholas Jopling and singer James Blunt but she also received one from royal family member Princess Beatrice.

The poem read: ''My dearest friend I love so dearly. I feel so lucky, I adore this girl so clearly. From wedding chats to Saturday evening, I adore this lady with every feeling. There truly isn't a time that our friendship could equal a rhyme.''

Meanwhile, Ellie previously opened up about suffering from ''imposter syndrome'' and admitted she struggles with anxiety.

She wrote in a lengthy note: ''I am beyond relieved that more light is being shone on the complexity of going from being a touring artist/performer to going straight back to normality on a regular basis. So thank you so much to those artists who have spoken so candidly about it lately. I know I chose this job but nothing could have prepared me for the ups and downs that come with it. I know for sure that a lot of my anxiety has come from what they call 'imposter syndrome' not believing in myself enough and thinking that I don't deserve happiness which sometimes results in sabotaging your own success. (sic)''