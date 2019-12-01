Princess Beatrice wants a family of her own ''soon.''

The 31-year-old royal - the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson - is set to tie the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the near future, and is already thinking about trying for a baby as she loves being around the property developer's three-year-old son Christopher.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier told Fabulous Digital: ''I've heard Princess Beatrice is getting on very well with Christopher and would like to have a family of her own soon.''

The couple - who got engaged in September - are yet to set a date for their big day but it's believed they will go for a summer date next year and will hold the ceremony in the UK.

Phil explained: ''I think it'll be in the summer but don't think they know yet.

''I very much doubt it will be televised. I don't think from people I'm speaking to she particularly wanted a wedding as lavish as Eugenie's anyway.

''In the wake of her dad's problems I'd be absolutely shocked if it was televised live and I'm pretty certain it'll be a low key affair, possibly private and she'll release one or two photos afterwards. It won't be abroad as the Queen can't go abroad.''

The pair are even planning on inviting Edoardo's ex-girlfriend Dara Huang - the mother of Christopher - to the ceremony as they have an ''amicable'' relationship.

A source said recently: ''Dara feels lucky that she and Edo are so amicable that splitting time with Wolfie hasn't been an issue and he remains happy.

''They take turns over who stays in the family house, keeping Wolfie in a consistent environment. Beatrice has been kind to allow them to do so.

''Dara and Edo are finding co-parenting to be a great way for one of them to be with Wolfie at all times as they both have busy schedules.

''Dana loves her son to bits and, like any mother, she is very protective. But in a very modern and grown-up way, she is totally happy that Beatrice will be developing a relationship with her son and is happy that he will attend the wedding as Edo's best man.''

