Princess Beatrice will tie the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at St James's Palace on May 29.

The 31-year-old royal and the 37-year-old property developer - who got engaged last September - are set to walk down the aisle at the The Chapel Royal, the same venue where Beatrice's cousin Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine's son Prince George, six, was baptised in 2013.

The Queen has also given the couple permission to host a reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace for close friends and family after the ceremony.

An announcement on the official Twitter page for The Royal Family reads: ''The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020 at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace.''

The couple have asked that well-wishers donate to the charities Big Change and Cricket Builds Hope instead of sending wedding gifts.

Beatrice - who is ninth in line to the throne as the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, The Duchess of York, whom also have Princess Eugenie, 29 - recently shared her excitement about her upcoming nuptials in a handwritten letter to a well-wisher.

German royal blogger katsroyalletters shared the ''beautiful reply'' she'd received from the couple on her Instagram account.

The note read: ''Thank you so much for thinking of us after the engagement.

''It is so kind of you to wish us happiness for the future.

''We are so excited to get married and begin life together.

''With our very best wishes, Beatrice and Edo.''

The fan captioned her post: ''Such a beautiful reply from Princess Beatrice on the occasion of her engagement announcement.''

The letter was accompanied by a photo of the couple - who had been together for 11 months before getting engaged - taken at their engagement shoot at Windsor Great Park.

The couple opened up on their ''adventure together'' when they made their engagement announcement.

They said in a statement at the time: ''We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement.

We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married.

''We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.''

Meanwhile, it's said the princess is keen to start a family of her own as she loves being around her fiance's three-year-old son Christopher.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier previously claimed: ''I've heard Princess Beatrice is getting on very well with Christopher and would like to have a family of her own soon.''