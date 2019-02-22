Princess Beatrice would love to be Chrissy Teigen's goddaughter.

The 33-year-old model - who has two-year-old daughter Luna and nine-month-old son Miles with husband John Legend - took to Twitter on Thursday (21.02.19) to express her love for the ''adorable'' name Bea, and whilst she admitted she isn't ''ready'' to add to her brood yet, she would love for someone to make her a godparent to a child with the name.

Chrissy had tweeted: ''''bea'' is such an adorable name. someone name their kid bea please. I am not ready for another daughter and John says no more dogs. I will be their god parent (sic)''

The 30-year-old British royal - who rarely uses the micro-blogging site, only for promoting her charity work - then popped up out of the blue and responded by revealing she is a fan of the 'Lip Sync Battle' co-host and offered to be her godchild.

Beatrice - whose name can be shortened to Bea - replied: ''I would adore to be your god daughter (sic)''

Chrissy couldn't believe that Beatrice - whose parents are Sarah Ferguson and Queen Elizabeth II's son Prince Andrew - had replied to her and re-tweeted her message, adding in disbelief: ''oh my god oh my god oh my god (sic)''

Though Chrissy has said she doesn't feel now is the right time to expand her family, the brunette beauty - who married the 'All of Me' hitmaker in 2013 - previously admitted they would like to have three kids.

She said: ''I think we'll definitely do another one and then after that, I don't know if my body can take it anymore.''

And the 40-year-old singer previously echoed his spouse's thoughts on having one more son or daughter.

When asked if they are going to have another child, he replied: ''I think so, we'd like to. We can do three.''