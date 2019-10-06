Princess Beatrice has reportedly invited her fiance's ex-girlfriend to her wedding.

The 31-year-old royal is preparing to marry Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and has opted to invite Dara Huang - the mother of Edoardo's two-year-old son Wolfie - to the ceremony.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: ''Dara feels lucky that she and Edo are so amicable that splitting time with Wolfie hasn't been an issue and he remains happy.

''They take turns over who stays in the family house, keeping Wolfie in a consistent environment. Beatrice has been kind to allow them to do so.

''Dara and Edo are finding co-parenting to be a great way for one of them to be with Wolfie at all times as they both have busy schedules.

''Dana loves her son to bits and, like any mother, she is very protective. But in a very modern and grown-up way, she is totally happy that Beatrice will be developing a relationship with her son and is happy that he will attend the wedding as Edo's best man.''

Beatrice and Edoardo - who have been together since last October - announced their engagement, which took place in Italy, via Buckingham Palace.

In a statement, the loved-up couple previously said: ''We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married.

''We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.''