Princess Beatrice celebrated her engagement with a star-studded bash in London.

The 31-year-old royal was joined by the likes of Ellie Goulding and Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field as she partied at Chiltern Firehouse bar and restaurant after accepting Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's proposal.

Her mother Sarah Ferguson was also at the glitzy event on Wednesday night (18.12.19) - alongside Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie, and Prince Harry's close friend Guy Pelly - although her father Prince Andrew did not attend.

As reported by the MailOnline, she and around 30 guests made up of friends and family dined at the luxury restaurant - where a place of pasta costs £65 - while they also enjoyed £125 bottles of Ruinart Blanc de Blancs champagne.

Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo announced their engagement in September, as the couple opened up on their ''adventure together''.

They said in a statement at the time: ''We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement.

We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married.

''We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.''

Meanwhile, it's said that Princess Beatrice is keen to start a family of her own as she loves being around the property developer's three-year-old son Christopher.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier previously claimed: ''I've heard Princess Beatrice is getting on very well with Christopher and would like to have a family of her own soon.''

The loved up pair are yet to set a date for their big day but it's believed they will go for a summer date next year and will hold the ceremony in the UK.

Phil explained: ''I think it'll be in the summer but don't think they know yet.

''I very much doubt it will be televised. I don't think from people I'm speaking to she particularly wanted a wedding as lavish as Eugenie's anyway. ''