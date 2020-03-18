Princess Beatrice has changed her wedding plans due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 31-year-old British royal - who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth - was due to marry her fiance, property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace followed by a reception in the nearby grounds of Buckingham Palace.

But due to the pandemic sweeping through UK Beatrice and Edoardo have made the decision to change their nuptials.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: ''They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people.

''Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place. The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends.''

The news follows the announcement on Tuesday (17.03.20) that the Queen had cancelled her annual garden parties and a number of other events, and will be leaving Buckingham Palace to reside at Windsor Castle, west London.

Other royal events set to be cancelled include Trooping the Colour, Royal Ascot and the Derby while the RHS Chelsea Flower Show - usually attended by members of the British Royal Family - has already been stopped.