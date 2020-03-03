Princess Anne has teamed up with luxury brand Corgi to unveil the label's new 'Doctor Who' range.

The Princess Royal visited the Welsh family-run company - which produces luxury socks and knitwear - on Monday (02.03.20), where she was on hand to unveil their latest range of clothes inspired by the hit BBC sci-fi show.

The range includes the costume worn by Jodie Whittaker - who is currently playing the first female iteration of the titular Time Lord - during Series 12, which is available to the consumer market for the first time.

Corgi's 'Doctor Who' range also includes cashmere socks, wool socks, a cashmere scarf, a wool scarf and a hand-made cashmere and cotton blend jumper.

The line - which sources yarn from suppliers in the UK who use sustainable sources - was designed by costume designer Ray Holman, who has worked in the costume department for both 'Doctor Who' and its spin-off show 'Torchwood'.

He said in a statement: ''I chose to work with Corgi after visiting the factory and seeing the high quality materials they use and the beautiful products they create. As a small company in the heart of Wales the craft of knitting is still very much alive and we were able to use these skills in the creation of the jumpers, socks and scarves for this range. It has been a pleasure to work with Corgi and create such a wonderful range of garments for The Doctor.''

During Princess Anne's visit to the Corgi factory in Ammanford, Wales, she met with staff in her capacity as President of the UK Fashion & Textile industry.

The 69-year-old royal was shown the new Doctor Who range as part of this visit, and presented with a cashmere Doctor Who scarf as a gift.

Chris Jones at Corgi, said: ''We're very excited to be working with BBC Studios on a product range for Doctor Who. Working with the creative team, we have produced a beautiful line of distinctive knitwear and socks that deliver both style and high quality that we hope fans will love!''

Products are available to fans worldwide on the Corgi website www.corgisocks.com and range in price from £19 to £295.