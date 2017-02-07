The group, fronted by Wendy Melvoin, reunited for a show in Minneapolis, Minnesota last year (16), following Prince's death and they have performed together since.

Now, Melvoin, Brownmark, Bobby Z, Matt Fink, and Lisa Coleman are planning a short spring tour which will follow the three-day Celebration 2017 festival, which will take place at Prince's Paisley Park recording compound in April (17).

The four-date trip begins 23 April (17) at the Metro in Chicago, Illinois.

The Revolution appeared on three classic Prince albums, Purple Rain, Around the World In a Day and Parade, while band members also played on 1999.

They also appeared alongside their leader in the film Purple Rain.