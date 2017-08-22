Prince's sister Tyka Nelson says his vault of secret music will be released.

The cove at his Paisley Park estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota, contains various demos, unheard songs, live recordings and footage of rehearsals and concerts that the late 'Purple Rain' hitmaker never made public.

However, Tyka - who is the only blood sibling of Prince -says that the music icon had always wanted to put the music out and that they will fulfil his wishes.

She said: ''It was always Prince's plan to release those songs.

''I want what Prince wants. We have to preserve everything.

''So as soon as we can release it, don't worry - we sure will.''

A new exhibition is coming to London's The O2 on October 27 called 'My Name Is Prince' and Tyka says it is just one of many things they are working on including a music school for those less fortunate in his hometown, which was on his wish list.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''If he wants his music released then it will be released. If he wants a museum, then that's what we are doing now. Prince also wanted a school. I plan to make it a reality.

''He wanted a music school in north Minneapolis for underprivileged kids who wanted to play music.

''He started the design before he passed and he told me his mission was the school.''

Despite the ''mystique'' surrounding the late music legend's vault, the singer's former keyboard player Tommy Barbarella says he isn't sure if the reality can live up to the fantasy of the vault.

The musician - who performs in the all-new line-up of Prince's former backing band The New Power Generation - recently told BANG Showbiz: ''What I think is, and I'm sure there's a lot of great stuff in the vault, but I think the idea of the vault - the mysterious mystique of it - is much more interesting to people than the content. I remember hearing about 'The Black Album' for years, and people had bootleg copies and there was all this hype. Then, when I finally heard it, I thought it was good but it can't live up to the hype. Then it was released and did nothing.''

The 'Little Red Corvette' hitmaker died in April 2016 at the age of 57, and his estate has been sorting through the material and planning releases ever since.