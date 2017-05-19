Prince's six siblings have been named as the heirs to his estate.

Just over one year after the 57-year-old star was found dead at his Paisley Park estate, his sister Tyka Nelson and five half-siblings have been named as his heirs by Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide.

Prince died without making a will and a number of people filed claims to his estate. While most of these have been rejected, appeals are ongoing in some cases but Access Hollywood reports that Judge Eide insists his ruling won't affect them.

He also said that Prince's ''assets won't be distributed without a formal court order''.

Tyka previously admitted the songwriter - whose full name was Prince Rogers Nelson - had predicted his own death and he had been preparing for his final end.

She said: ''About three years ago he called ... He said, 'I think I've done everything I've come to do.'

''My dad and Prince always spoke in these types of riddles ... He knew [he was going to die soon]. And he was preparing me. It's very clear ... He needed to go. He was tired. Instead of crying, dance. He didn't like me to cry, so I don't want them to cry either.''

The star died from an accidental Fentanyl overdose and his home was laden with pills prescribed to Peter Bravestrong, which was believed to be the alias Prince went under to maintain his privacy.

According to reports from earlier this year, law enforcement found bundles of bags, envelopes, and even a suitcase filled with medication, which also contained the lyrics to his 1992 hit track 'U Got The Look', at his Paisley Park estate in Minnesota.