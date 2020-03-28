Prince's family claim they have received no money from his estate.

The star - who died in April 2016, at the age of 57, from a fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park estate - left all his assets to his six siblings in his will and now his sisters Sharon and Norrine and brother John Nelson have filed a legal claim seeking ''payment for services and efforts provided to the estate''.

According to court papers obtained by TheBlast.com, the trio say they have spent ''considerable time and investment in business matters related to the Estate. Unlike others, who have performed services for the Prince Estate, SNJ has not received any financial sums for numerous and repeated services they have contributed to the Estate.''

They also allege that although they have not received any money, others have been paid ''millions''.

The court documents added that they have had to rely ''solely on their pension, social security, personal savings and loans from friends to cover the costs needed to support the Prince Estate despite the millions paid to advisors, attorneys and others approved by the Court.

''As this Court is aware, the Estate has now been on-going for over three years. In this time, millions have been paid to the Personal Representatives, their accountants, attorneys, and legal advisors.''

Meanwhile, Prince's sister Tyka Nelson previously revealed that she predicted he was going to pass away as he told her he had ''done everything he's come to do'' in an emotional chat in 2014.

Sharing their conversation, she said: ''I was at McDonalds and I got a phone call from an unknown number. He said, 'Is this Tyka? It's Prince here', and I said, 'After all this time I know your voice, I know who you are.' We were just walking and talking and he said, 'I think I've done everything I've come to do', so that was him telling me it was time.

''I thought I'm going to buy earrings for his funeral, I'm buying a necklace for his funeral and I'm planning this, I'm telling all my relatives Prince is passing, and so it took an actual three years from the time I got the call at McDonalds. So when I got the call that he had passed, I knew immediately what they meant because I was just kind of waiting for that day. I don't know if it's Native American history - we do sense things as a people.''